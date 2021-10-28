Philippine wetland oil riches untouched by war now up for grabs in peacetime

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Martin Pineda describes Liguasan Marsh on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao as a no-man’s land that “strongly reeks with gas.” Pineda is a member of Birders without Borders, and was part of a team of bird experts invited by the Philippine military to join a 2019 tour of the marsh. The team maneuvered their way deep into the marsh on motorboats, closely guarded by some 100 soldiers in full battle gear. At other points along the periphery of the wetland, the security presence was even more pronounced, with police officers deployed to form another layer of security against possible attacks from shooters. “We were nervous even with the heavy security detail from the military,” Pineda said. The 288,000-hectare (712,000-acre) Liguasan Marsh has been a hotspot in a deadly, decades-long conflict between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), a 40,000-strong armed group fighting for the right of self-determination in the southern Philippines. It remains the country’s largest intact wetland, relatively undisturbed largely due to the war waged by the MILF since the late 1970s, and is home to diverse fauna and flora as well as thousands of ethnic Moro, or Bangsamoro, families whose livelihoods depend largely on fishing and farming in the marsh. A portion of the vast Liguasan Marsh beckons along the highway in Maguindanao province in the Bangsamoro region in the southern Philippines. Image by Bong S. Sarmiento. In 2014, conflict between the Philippine security forces and the MILF rebels…This article was originally published on Mongabay

