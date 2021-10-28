Ugandan activists’ arrest slammed as threat to space for rights defenders

The recent arrests of staff of a Ugandan civil society organization, the Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), have been criticized as an attempt to stifle defenders of human rights and the environment in the East African country. AFIEGO has been prominent in campaigns against sugarcane plantations in the country’s western Bugoma Forest, as well as defending the rights of communities affected by Uganda’s growing oil industry. Six members of AFIEGO’s staff — including a breastfeeding mother and another in need of regular treatment for a chronic medical condition — were arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, and held over the weekend. They were previously arrested on Oct. 13, then released on bail. They were detained again when they reported to a police station in the capital, Kampala, in line with their bail conditions; though no charges were laid against them, they were held for longer than the 48-hour maximum permitted under Ugandan law. Police said the staffers were arrested for operating a nongovernmental organization without a permit — a legal requirement for NGOs in Uganda introduced in 2016. In August, the NGO Bureau, which issues the permits, ordered AFIEGO and more than 50 other organizations to cease operations. Speaking after his release on Monday, the organization’s CEO, Dickens Kamugisha, himself a lawyer, said that operating without a permit is not an offense under any the NGO Act or the penal code. “There is a penalty in the form of a fine but it is not an offense. So that is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

