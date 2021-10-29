Climate Change: What are the big polluters doing to cut carbon emissions?

From BBC
Most carbon dioxide (CO2) is produced by just four countries – China, the US, India and Russia – plus the European Union.
They all agreed, in Paris, in 2015, to cut emissions to help limit dangerous rises in global temperatures – but what steps have they taken since?
China is the largest producer of CO2, responsible for quarter of all global emissions.
And its carbon emissions are still rising, largely because of a reliance on coal.
China has not made clear if its carbon neutrality will involve cutting emissions or offsetting them by finding other ways to reduce an equivalent amount of CO2.
Last month, President Xi Jinping announced it would stop funding new coal-fired projects overseas.
But at home, coal mines have been ordered to ramp up production to meet surging energy demand, although Beijing has promised to cut back on coal use from 2026.
China has made progress on renewable energy – it now accounts for more than a third of all global solar power and is the world’s biggest producer of wind energy.
But the country needs to cut demand for coal by more than 80% by 2060 to meet its climate goals, according to the International Energy Agency.
Climate Action Tracker, meanwhile, says China’s policies and actions are “insufficient” – and if