COP26: Arnold Schwarzenegger angered by world leaders’ climate policies

From BBC
Shareclose
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says leaders who claim combating climate change hurts the economy are “stupid or liars”.
Ahead of the COP26 climate summit, the former governor of California told the BBC that cutting carbon emissions will benefit global economies.
The Terminator actor said reducing meat intake does not have to mean sacrificing something – instead cutting his own has led him to be healthier.
He also took aim at pollution caused by international trade.
In a wide-ranging interview for BBC Radio 4’s 39 Ways to Save the Planet series, Mr Schwarzenegger claimed California’s continued economic success and prolific job creation proves carbon dioxide reduction and boosting wealth go hand in hand.
“They are liars, they are stupid. Or they don’t know how to do it, because we figured how to do it and it’s all about having the balls to do it,” he argued.
Mr Schwarzenegger became a champion of clean air and renewable energy while governor between 2003 and 2011 – setting targets to reduce exhaust fumes and greenhouse gas emissions.
Since leaving office he has used his fame and influence to promote carbon-cutting policies, notably with the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.
Mr Schwarzenegger is also critical of an environmental agenda focused on lifestyle sacrifice.
The former champion bodybuilder says he has reduced his meat intake by around three-quarters in the last few years, but argues he is “gaining” as a result.
“Since eating more