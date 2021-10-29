COP26: Four number that set the stage for climate change negotiations

From BBC
This week has seen a series of hard-hitting reports on climate change, timed for the days before the COP26 summit starts in Glasgow.
The conference, which starts on Sunday, is where world leaders are being asked to promise more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gases to prevent greater temperature rises.
Here, we focus on four key numbers to remember from the reports, as we head into two weeks of big speeches and backroom meetings.
That’s one Queen Elizabeth, who announced on Tuesday that she would not attend COP26 in person after her doctors advised her to rest. Wasn’t her role just ceremonial, you might ask? Yes, but the 95-year-old is also an experienced diplomat and her absence is blow for UK ambitions to bring some of her lustre to the global stage.
But it also gets to something bigger – COP26’s guest list could affect its chances of success. If the diplomatic heavyweights don’t show up, the agreements risk being less powerful.
Leaders from 120 countries will be there, but Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil are not coming, pending last-minute changes of heart. Those three countries are among the biggest polluters and the world needs them to commit to action.
And then there’s the impact of Covid-19. Travel restrictions and concerns over access to Covid vaccines for representatives from some poorer nations means some delegates from islands threatened by rising sea levels can’t come.
They don’t have the clout to make the big decisions, but they are the soul of COPs. They