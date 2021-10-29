Europe’s floods: Lessons from German tragedy

From BBC
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for a climate change summit, survivors of this summer’s deadly European floods tell the BBC’s James Cook that urgent changes are needed if lives are to be saved in future weather disasters.
“We didn’t sleep, we heard only cries,” says Linda Kleber. She shudders as she recalls people calling for help on the night of the great flood.
Her family survived, along with a man her husband rescued from the water, but her 16th-Century restaurant in the little German town of Ahrweiler was ruined.
The flooding that struck communities across the Eifel mountain region of western Germany and eastern Belgium in mid-July left more than 200 people dead.
More than 130 lives were lost here in the Ahr valley, some 20 miles (32km) south of Bonn.
A further 38 people died when the Vesdre valley was flooded in Belgium, where the recriminations have continued into the autumn with debates about dam management and even an investigation into the possibility of involuntary manslaughter charges over authorities’ alleged failures to react to alerts issued by the EU’s flood warning system.
In the Netherlands the province of Limburg was declared a disaster area, although some reports suggest that Dutch experience in dealing with flooding paid off. When one dyke was breached, authorities said the water flowed harmlessly into an overflow area.
By contrast, in Luxembourg there were 6,500 reports of damage to homes and businesses and insurers said the disaster was the most expensive