From flood to drought, Brazil’s Acre state swings between weather extremes

RIO BRANCO, Brazil — In the space of just a few months, entire cities and small communities in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon have faced extreme weather conditions this year — from flood-related displacement to severe water shortage — that experts attribute to climate change and human actions, including the depletion of banks of the rivers. Rio Branco, capital of the Amazonian state of Acre, on the border with Peru and Bolivia, is one of these places. The entire basin of the Acre River, which begins in Peru before crossing Bolivia and into Brazil, faces its second-worst drought in recorded history. In Rio Branco, where almost half of the state’s 413,000 residents live, the water level in the river reached 133 centimeters (52 inches) at the end of August — just 3 cm (1.2 in) above the lowest level ever recorded in the city, in 2016. The lack of water poses severe challenges to the survival of the people and wildlife living along the river, as well as the farming industry. Rio Branco Mayor Tião Bocalom has declared state of emergency due to risks of potable water shortages in rural communities. Among those already affected is the family of student Tayane Lima, 23, who lives in the village of Manoel Marques alongside the AC-90 Transacreana road, on the outskirts of Rio Branco. Comprising 15 families, the community is located 3 kilometers (less than 2 miles) from Riozinho do Rôla, one of the main tributaries of the Acre River. With…This article was originally published on Mongabay

