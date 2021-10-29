It’s time for Brazil to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (commentary)

Ana and her family live one kilometer from the tailings dam that carries toxic waste away from the world’s ninth largest iron ore mine, Minas-Rio, situated in Brazil’s mining heartland state of Minas Gerais. Thoughts of the dam rupturing never leave her. “We live here between the hope of being able to leave and the constant fear of something bad happening. We sleep in fear, we wake up in fear. It’s an endless fear,” says the 21-year-old student, who doesn’t want to use her real name for security reasons. On 5 November 2015, a tailings dam collapsed at the Samarco Mariana mining complex in Minas Gerais, releasing 11.7 million cubic meters of liquid waste. It killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless, and pollutants flowed 600 kilometers down the Rio Doce to the Atlantic Ocean. A warning against unauthorized entry at Anglo American’s Minas-Rio project in Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Image courtesy of Alexandre Guzanshe/IBASE. Just over three years later, another environmental catastrophe hit Minas Gerais, when the tailings dam at Córrego do Feijão iron ore mine in Brumadinho gave way on January 25, 2019. A torrent of mud and mining waste killed 270 people and caused untold environmental damage. For Ana and others in her close-knit community, disaster anxiety is compounded by the impact the mine already has on their lives. “We live with noise pollution 24 hours a day. There is also the stench of the dam which is very strong… Before the mine there was a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

