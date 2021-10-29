World Lemur Day celebrated in Madagascar with new postage stamps

World Lemur Day kicked off today in Madagascar, the global home of these iconic primates, at Parc Tsimbazaza, the National Zoo, with a day full of activities, many for children. An event yesterday in the capital of Antananarivo marked the announcement of six new postage stamps celebrating lemurs, including the recently described mouse lemur Microcebus jonahi, the black and white ruffed lemur (Varecia variegata), the silky sifaka (Propithecus candidus), the diademed sifaka (Propithecus diadema), and the brown lemur (Eulemur fulvus). The sixth stamp is of primatologist, conservationist and professor Jonah Ratsimbazafy, who was recently elected President of the International Primatological Society. The stamps are aimed at raising awareness of this aspect of the country’s rich natural heritage (view all of Mongabay’s coverage here). A Jonah’s mouse lemur (M. jonahi). Image by Dominik Schüßler. Lemur expert Patricia Wright was there to help celebrate these amazing and unique animals. “It was such an historic event to have lemurs honored with these six beautiful stamps, reminding the country and the world of these valued primate treasures,” Wright told Mongabay. She is executive director of the Institute for the Conservation of Tropical Environments at Stony Brook University and founder of the country’s Centre Valbio, which supports the study of Madagascar’s unique wildlife, develops understanding of the links between the environment and the rural economy, and more. Mongabay Kids got in the spirit too by celebrating its World Lemur Festival, leading up to World Lemur Day today, October 29th, 2021. In partnership with the Lemur Conservation Network, they’ve…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay