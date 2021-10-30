Hundreds of NGOs sign open letter calling to halt “illegal activities” in DRC’s protected areas

More than 200 Congolese and international NGOs have published an open letter calling for a government clampdown on “illegal activities” in protected areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In the Oct. 18 letter addressed to President Felix Tshisekedi and copied to members of his Cabinet, 191 domestic and 43 foreign civil society organizations (CSOs) condemned the exploitation of national parks and reserves by “selfish interests,” including mining corporations aided and abetted by senior members of government. In particular, they highlighted controversial plans to build a hydroelectric dam at Upemba National Park in southern Congo, and a university at Virunga Park, in the east, describing them as “directly threatening the security and integrity of the areas,” and of local communities. The letter was designed to “address some of the serious challenges around nature conservation and the protection of community rights” in DRC, as part of a growing resistance among civil society groups to the encroachment and exploitation of protected areas. The 234 signatories called on President Tshisekedi to effectively put an end to what they see as the government-sanctioned wholesale destruction of such land, by upholding existing laws, intended to prevent any developments that would pose a threat to the ecosystems within protected jurisdictions. Contested development projects In 2019, Congolese company Kipay Investments signed a joint venture with PowerChina for the construction of Sombwe, a 160-megawatt hydropower plant on the Lufira River, which is inside Upemba National Park. In addition to the dam, the $500 million facility includes a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay