Local communities saved Cabo Pulmo with a national park. Then came the tourists.

When Dr. Sylvia Earle, the famous oceanographer and conservationist, visited Mexico’s Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park in 2016, she called it a “hope spot” for the planet. In little more than a decade, Cabo Pulmo residents had come together to help establish one of the first protected oceans in the country. Even more significantly, the community was designing and managing the park itself. Today, conservationists continue to point to Cabo Pulmo as a shining example of community-based conservation. But visits from Earle and other internationally renowned figures over the years, combined with booming tourism on the Baja California coast, northwest of the country, have created new problems for residents. The national park has experienced such a massive influx of visitors and tourism development that it is becoming increasingly difficult to control. If a better plan isn’t established soon, residents told Mongabay, the area might become ungovernable. “If we don’t do something, [the protected area] isn’t going to last another two years,” said Judy Castro, a local resident. “That’s how much time Cabo Pulmo has left if something isn’t done.” The creation of a conservation hotspot The 7,111-hectare (17,572-acre) stretch of ocean and coast has over 200 species of fish and the largest coral reef in the Gulf of California. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005 and placed on the Ramsar list for wetlands of international importance in 2007. Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park is home to five species of turtle on the endangered species list.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

