Can COP26 really save the planet?

From BBC
Shareclose
Will COP26 be a climate “turning point” as Boris Johnson wants, or more “blah blah blah” of the kind Greta Thunberg condemns?
At face value, things do not look promising, for a simple reason: the previous 25 of these giant conferences failed to turn off the tap of the greenhouse gases that are driving up global temperatures.
Despite three decades of talking, the planet is now at least 1.1C hotter than the pre-industrial level – and rising.
Even if everyone sticks to their current promises to reduce emissions, we’ll still be on course for a dangerous increase of 2.7C by the end of the century.
For this conference, however, expectations for real progress are higher than usual.
That’s partly because the risks are hitting home. This year floods killed 200 people in Germany, heatwaves struck chilly Canada and even the Siberian Arctic was burning.
And scientists now have the evidence to say it’s unequivocal that human activity is behind climate change and that’s making violent extremes more likely.
They’re also clearer than ever that avoiding the most damaging temperatures means halving global carbon emissions by 2030 – a deadline looming close enough to focus minds.
And we are seeing something unimaginable even a few years ago: an unprecedented flurry of countries and businesses, some more plausibly than others, pledging to go net zero by mid-century.
<div data-component="text-block"
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Climate change: What’s it like living in a place where it’s 50C?
-
Hundreds of NGOs sign open letter calling to halt “illegal activities” in DRC’s protected areas
-
The G-20 gets together for the 1st time since the pandemic. Here’s what you missed
-
Local communities saved Cabo Pulmo with a national park. Then came the tourists.