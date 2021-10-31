Climate change: What’s it like living in a place where it’s 50C?

From BBC
The climate crisis is no longer a future concern. In many parts of the world, it has already begun.
2021 has been the hottest year ever recorded. Millions of people are living with extreme temperatures, facing a growing threat of flooding or wildfires. Here, five people explain how extreme temperatures have changed their lives.
Shakeela Bano often lays out her family’s bedding on the roof of their one-storey house in India. Some nights it’s too hot to sleep indoors. The roof can be too hot to walk on. “It’s very difficult,” she says. “We have many sleepless nights.”
Shakeela lives with her husband, daughter and three grandchildren in a windowless room in Ahmedabad. They have only a single ceiling fan to keep them cool.
Climate change means many cities in India are now hitting 50C. Densely populated, built-up areas are particularly affected by something known as the urban heat island effect. Materials like concrete trap and radiate heat, pushing temperatures higher. And there’s no respite at night, when it can actually get hotter.
In homes like Shakeela’s, temperatures now reach 46C. She gets dizzy in the heat. Her grandchildren suffer from rashes, heat exhaustion and diarrhoea.
Traditional methods for staying cool, like drinking buttermilk and lemon water, no longer work. Instead they’ve borrowed money to paint the roof of their home white. White surfaces reflect more sunlight and a coat of white paint to the roof can bring down temperatures inside by 3-4 degrees.
For Shakeela, the difference