Climate change: Five dealmakers who will influence the outcome at COP26

While Greta Thunberg, Sir David Attenborough and world leaders will attract most of the media attention at COP26, the real work of getting 197 countries to commit to changes will fall to lesser-known diplomats and ministers – the negotiators.
Their complex role requires a sharp mind, a deep reserve of tact and incredible endurance. Talks often go through the night and rarely finish on time.
One participant likened the job to playing four-dimensional chess with spaghetti.
Not only do countries have differing national priorities, but to make things even more confusing, nations forge alliances with each other and form negotiating blocs within the talks. Countries can be members of several different groups at the same time.
Here are five negotiators who will have a major influence on the summit’s success or failure.
It had been presumed that China’s veteran climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua had retired, but he was called back into the role at the start of the year, probably because of his close working relationship with Senator John Kerry, the current US climate envoy.
Their relationship was critical in the forging of the Paris agreement in 2015, which committed countries to reducing emissions.
Their COP26 priorities, however, are very different. Mr Kerry wants countries like China to commit to deeper carbon cuts, while during a recent and rare briefing with international media, Mr Xie made it clear that for him, Glasgow is about finalising the rules of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.