COP26: Act now for our children, Queen urges climate summit

From BBC
Shareclose
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
The Queen has urged world leaders at the COP26 climate summit to “achieve true statesmanship” and create a “safer, stabler future” for the planet.
In a video message, she said many people hoped the “time for words has now moved to the time for action”.
She urged them to act “for our children and our children’s children” and “rise above the politics of the moment”.
The Queen added she took “great pride” in how her “dear late husband” Prince Philip promoted environmental issues.
The 95-year-old monarch had been scheduled to attend the United Nations conference in Glasgow. But she pre-recorded her address last week at Windsor Castle after being advised to rest following medical checks.
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are both attending the COP26 conference, which is seen as a crucial gathering if temperature increases and climate changes are to be limited.
In her address, the Queen recalled how the “impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart” of the Duke of Edinburgh. She referred to his warning at a 1969 academic gathering of the dangers of failing to address pollution.
The Queen said: “It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my