COP26: Charles to say ‘war-like footing’ needed

From BBC
Shareclose
The Prince of Wales will tell the COP26 summit that a “war-like footing” is needed to tackle the climate crisis.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference in Glasgow, Prince Charles is due to call for a “vast military-style campaign” to channel the resources of the global private sector.
The prince will be the most senior royal at COP26 after doctors told the Queen to avoid the summit and rest.
The heir to the throne has described COP26 as “the last-chance saloon”.
Prince Charles, who has long been a champion of environmental causes, is expected to emphasize the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis.
“We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing,” he will say, as he urges world leaders to work with business to tackle climate problems.
He is due to say: “We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. With trillions at its disposal.”
It comes after the royal addressed world leaders gathered at the G20 summit on Sunday.
At the meeting in Rome, he called for “fine words” to be translated into “still finer actions”.
“It is surely time to set aside our differences and grasp this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the global economy on a confident, sustainable trajectory and thus save our planet,” he told the G20.
This video can not be played
To play this video