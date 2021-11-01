COP26: The issues that stand in the way of progress

Climate change is one of the world’s most pressing problems. Governments must promise more ambitious cuts in warming gases if we are to prevent greater global temperature rises. The summit in Glasgow is where change could happen. You need to watch for the promises made by the world’s biggest polluters, like the US and China, and whether poorer countries are getting the support they need.All our lives will change. Decisions made here could impact our jobs, how we heat our homes, what we eat and how we travel.