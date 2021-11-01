COP26: World needs to act, says PM, as Prince Charles joins call for action

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Monday.
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says they need to move from “aspiration to action”. He claims the world is at “one minute to midnight” as concerns grow that countries are not doing enough to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases, which have caused average global temperatures to rise. Mr Johnson says progress was made during the G20 summit in Rome, which took place before COP26, but acknowledges there’s still a “huge way” to go, warning an ambitious outcome remains “in the balance”. Follow our updates as world leaders prepare for tense negotiations.
At the opening ceremony, the Prince of Wales will say the summit is “the last-chance saloon”. Prince Charles, a long-standing champion of environmental causes, believes a “war-like footing” is needed, with a “vast military-style campaign” to tackle climate change. Scientists believe keeping global warming below 1.5C above pre-industrial times – a target world leaders agreed to work towards at the Paris climate conference in 2015 – will avoid the worst climate impacts.
There’ll be two weeks of intense talks during COP26 – and here, our environment correspondent Matt McGrath looks at five of the main challenges for negotiators: trust; credibility; workload; process; and spin.