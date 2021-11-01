COP26: World needs to act, says PM, as Prince Charles joins call for action

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says they need to move from “aspiration to action”. He claims the world is at “one minute to midnight” as concerns grow that countries are not doing enough to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases, which have caused average global temperatures to rise. Mr Johnson says progress was made during the G20 summit in Rome, which took place before COP26, but acknowledges there’s still a “huge way” to go, warning an ambitious outcome remains “in the balance”. Follow our updates as world leaders prepare for tense negotiations.