One of world’s last two northern white rhinos withdrawn from breeding program

Scientists striving to save the northern white rhino from extinction have announced their decision to retire one of the world’s last two individuals from their assisted breeding program. The BioRescue consortium resolved to stop harvesting eggs from 32-year-old Najin following an in-depth ethical risk assessment that took many factors into consideration, including her age, reproductive health and overall welfare. “It was a difficult decision, very difficult, because we had to evaluate the conservation of the species against the welfare and life of the individual animal involved,” Barbara de Mori, director of the Ethics Laboratory for Veterinary Medicine, Conservation and Animal Welfare at the University of Padua in Italy, told Mongabay. “It was the right decision for Najin.” Najin and her daughter, Fatu, both live in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and are the only two remaining northern white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum cottoni) in the world. In 2014, it became clear that the subspecies could not survive through natural breeding — neither Najin nor Fatu can carry a calf to term. In 2018, the situation became more pressing with the death of the last male, 45-year-old Sudan, Najin’s father. Najin at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. Image courtesy of www.BioRescue.org/Jan Zwilling The BioRescue consortium comprises Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Germany, Safari Park Dvůr Králové in the Czech Republic (where Najin and Fatu were born), the Kenya Wildlife Service, and Ol Pejeta Conservancy. They have a bold strategy to generate offspring using assisted breeding techniques. These…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay