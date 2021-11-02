$1.7 billion pledged in support of Indigenous and local communities’ land tenure

Several governments and private funders have announced at the COP26 United Nations climate summit plans to invest US $1.7 billion to support Indigenous and local communities’ land tenure and resource rights in recognition of the role they play in climate change mitigation and protecting biodiversity. The historic US $1.7 billion pledge is the largest public-private commitment to support Indigenous peoples and local communities. It was officially announced earlier today under the joint funder’s COP26 statement ‘Advancing Support for Indigenous Peoples’ and Local Communities’ Tenure Rights and Forest Guardianship’. Governments from the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Netherlands and Germany, along with 17 private funders, that include the Ford Foundation and the Christensen Fund, have committed to further recognize the global contributions of Indigenous People and local communities in protecting tropical forests, preserving vital ecosystems and guarding forests and nature. The collective pledge of new funds will run from 2021 to 2025 and calls on all donors to significantly increase their support of its agenda directed at improving capacity building and securing IPLC land rights. In the statement, the rise in threats and violence against IPLCs is noted. “This pledge signals our commitment to protecting the world’s tropical forests and those who live in them,” said Lord Goldsmith, Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment. “The evidence is overwhelming that Indigenous Peoples and local communities are forests’ most effective guardians, often in the face of acute danger, and so they should be at the heart of nature-based solutions to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay