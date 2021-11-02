COP-26: Amazonia’s Indigenous peoples are vital to fighting global warming (commentary)

This text is updated from an earlier Portuguese language version of the author’s column at Amazônia Real. Indigenous peoples have an important role to play as guardians of the Amazon forest, in avoiding the emissions that come from deforestation and forest degradation, and in helping curb global warming. Indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon see less deforestation and better conserve biodiversity (see here and here) than non-indigenous lands, including various categories of protected areas. However, this protection is not automatic, and cannot simply be assumed to continue as a “free” service for society in general. Combatting global warming is very much in the interest of Indigenous peoples because climate change threatens the very existence of the forests, together with the livelihoods and cultures of the Indigenous peoples. Uncontrolled climate change can destroy the forest through droughts and forest fires. An Indigenous mother and son in the Brazilian Amazon near Manaus. Indigenous peoples have repeatedly been shown to be the best at conserving the forest within which they live and practice their traditional livelihoods. Image courtesy of the World Bank In their participation in COP-26, Indigenous peoples have great moral authority to insist that the world’s countries take action sufficient to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) that is the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement — limits that are necessary to avoid a serious risk not only of crossing dangerous tipping points for global climate, but also for limiting Amazonian droughts and forest fires.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay