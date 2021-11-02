COP26: Leaders agree global plan to boost green technology

From BBC
More than 40 world leaders say they will work together to turbo-charge the uptake of clean technologies by imposing worldwide standards and policies.
The announcement will be made at the climate summit COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Five high-carbon sectors will be targeted at first, including agriculture and electricity.
It aims to encourage global private investment in low-carbon technologies.
Similar international attempts have been made previously to push clean tech – but nothing as ambitious as this multi-lateral agreement.
Its backers want to reassure investors that global markets will be created for green technology and that it is a good financial bet.
It is hoped that eventually the initiative will help draw in trillions of dollars in private finance for cutting emissions.
The five sectors that the plan will cover at first are steel, road transport, agriculture, hydrogen, and electricity.
The initiative, known as the Glasgow Breakthroughs, was applauded by Nick Mabey from the climate think tank e3g.
He told me: “This potentially has real muscle. It takes climate change out of the negotiating halls and into the real economy.
“Imagine if major nations agreed to set a target for the amount of ‘green steel’ to be made. (That’s steel made with hydrogen or electricity.) That would be really powerful by creating a market.”