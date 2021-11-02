COP26: Pledge to end deforestation as Queen urges ‘rise above politics’

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Tuesday.
In the COP26 summit’s first major deal, more than 100 world leaders will promise to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. The commitment, with almost £14bn pledged in public and private backing, is supported by nations covering about 85% of the world’s forests, including Canada, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But analysts warn a deal struck in 2014 “failed to slow deforestation at all”. Felling trees contributes to climate change because forests absorb vast amounts of the warming gas CO2.
In a video message to the summit in Glasgow, the Queen urged world leaders to create a “safer, stabler future” for the planet. She told them to take the long view and “rise above the politics of the moment”. Among Monday’s other key developments:
