COP26: UK firms forced to plan for low-carbon future

From BBC
Most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to show how they intend to hit climate change targets under new Treasury rules.
They will have to detail how they will adapt to a low-carbon future in order to meet the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.
But firms and their shareholders will be left to decide how their business adapts to this transition, including how they plan to decarbonise the emissions they finance.
Firms will publish the plans in 2023.
Plans will be submitted to a panel of experts in an effort to make sure they are more than just spin.
The plans will need to include targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the steps which firms plan to take to get there.
However, the government said there was “not yet a commonly agreed standard for what a good quality transition plan looks like“.
Finance groups said the proposals would help them measure progress, but green groups said they did not go far enough.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will outline plans to make the UK the world’s first net-zero financial centre on Wednesday – as part of a day dedicated to finance at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
In a speech, Mr Sunak will address an audience of finance ministers, central bank governors, heads of multilateral financial institutions and senior industry leaders from around the world.
He will say that