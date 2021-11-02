For Indonesian farmers used to ‘instant’ results, going organic is a tough sell

PITU SUNGGU, Indonesia — Arief Sore holds up a clutch of desiccated rice stalks a short distance from the unusual arable field he tills in Pangkep district on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. “These just need to be sown in the field before planting,” the middle-aged farmer said in September at his home in Pitu Sunggu village. Arief is one of a few farmers in South Sulawesi province who have moved away from the expensive agrochemicals routinely used to eliminate pests and amplify harvests. Between 1970 and 1990, application of chemical fertilizers in developing countries surged almost four-fold, while the use of pesticides grew by 7-8% every year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. However, coating crop fields with chemicals can be inefficient — pesticides often contaminate watersheds, while as much as half of fertilizer is lost to runoff and leaching. By the early 2000s, around a million Indonesian farmers had received training in organic farming from field schools that became models for other countries, according to the Pesticide Action Network, which campaigns to phase out the use of pesticides in agriculture. But chemical fertilizers and pesticides retain deep roots across much of Indonesia’s arable land, according to Suhaerah Saleh, a lecturer in agriculture at the Indonesian Muslim University (UMI) in Makassar, the South Sulawesi provincial capital. “The mindset is that any problems in agricultural land can be solved only with chemicals,” Suhaerah said. “Often with higher and higher doses.” For more than a decade Arief has persevered with natural composting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

