Oil executives deny misinformation on climate change, despite evidence

The heads of the world’s biggest oil companies denied accusations they misled the public on climate change, despite evidence of pending environmental damages and funding for climate denial campaigns presented in a landmark U.S. congressional hearing last week. Executives from ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron and Shell Oil, all appearing via Zoom, evaded allegations that the fossil fuel industry funds climate denial and hid scientific findings on fossil fuel’s impacts on the planet for decades. The hearing by the U.S. House Oversight Committee drew comparisons to the tobacco industry’s fraudulent testimony in the 1990s on the harms of smoking. “For far too long, Big Oil has escaped accountability in its central role in bringing our planet to the brink of a climate catastrophe. That ends today,” committee chair Carolyn Maloney, said in her opening statement. “The industry ran a coordinated campaign to mislead the public, hide the dangers of its own product, and derail global efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions. At the same time, they were lining their own pockets,” she added, pointing to documents going as far back as the 1970s showing that Exxon scientists knew about the connection between fossil fuels and global warming, but sowed doubt about the science in the public arena. The CEOs rejected the claims. “I don’t think it’s fair to judge something 25 years ago with what we know today,” said ExxonMobil’s current CEO, Darren Woods, adding that the company “does not spread disinformation regarding climate change.″ His industry peers made similar statements, saying…This article was originally published on Mongabay

