‘People don’t know the Yanomami’: Q&A with filmmakers Davi Kopenawa & Luiz Bolognesi

After a dream, Yanomami shaman and great leader Davi Kopenawa began to reflect: television, cinema and all the images created and transmitted are an important part of white people’s culture. He concluded that it would be a good idea to make a film. “People from the city don’t acknowledge my people. The whites hadn’t been there yet to make a film for the big screen, so they could watch it. They can’t just look at cars, ships, planes,” Kopenawa says in an interview with Mongabay. After reading The Falling Sky: Words of a Yanomami Shaman, Kopenawa’s autobiographical account written in partnership with ethnologist Bruce Albert, director Luiz Bolognesi decided he wanted to make a film with the shaman. Their partnership became even stronger when Bolognesi — whom Kopenawa affectionately calls “Vulture Head” because he is balding — chose to write the script together with Kopenawa and make the film with Indigenous people from the Watoriki community, in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory in Brazil’s Roraima state. These encounters gave birth to The Last Forest, a documentary that premiered in Brazilian movie theaters on Sept. 9. This is the film’s official premiere on urban big screens after its first showing in April at the international documentary film festival It’s All True. Between then and now, The Last Forest won the audience award at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival’s Panorama sidebar, best film at the 18th Seoul Eco Film Festival, best documentary at Berlin’s Zeichen der Nacht Festival, and the Teueikan Prize…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay