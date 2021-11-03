Black black oil: The challenge of giving up North Sea extraction

From BBC
Shareclose
The North Sea still contains large quantities of oil and gas but, in the midst of a climate emergency, how much longer can it continue to be extracted?
To keep the world safe, scientists say that global heating has to be limited to 1.5C by the end of this century.
Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency set out a road map to this which said there should be no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects – in other words no new oil and gas fields.
This causes a problem for oil and gas producers around the world but also for how countries function.
“I guess we have an addiction to oil and gas in our society,” Deirdre Michie, the chief executive of Oil and Gas UK, tells the BBC documentary Black Black Oil.
“Just to stop it for the sake of stopping it is not going to stop the demand that is associated with it,” she says.
Climate activists say the failure to act quickly enough to move away from fossil fuels is allowing the oil firms to carry on, making the climate emergency more difficult to tackle.
Young Scottish activist Holly Gillibrand says: “I think people will look back at this era of oil and think about how ridiculous it was.
“We know the climate and ecological crisis is happening, we know how bad it could get. How could you worry about such a massive issue and still worry more about profit?”
In the documentary, James Marriot, the author