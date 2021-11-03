Climate change: Carbon emissions show rapid rebound after Covid dip

From BBC
Global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound to near the levels they were at before Covid, in a finding that has surprised scientists.
The amount of planet-heating gas released in 2020 fell by 5.4% as the pandemic forced countries to lock down.
But a scientific report by the Global Carbon Project predicts CO2 emissions will rise by 4.9% this year.
It shows the window is closing on our ability to limit temperature rise to the critical threshold of 1.5C.
This rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) released into the atmosphere underlines the urgency of action at summits like COP26 in Glasgow, scientists say.
Important deals have been struck at the meeting this week, on limiting emissions of methane and on curbing deforestation.
Yet emissions from coal and gas are predicted to grow more in 2021 than they fell the previous year – though carbon released from oil use is expected to remain below 2019 levels.
Dr Glen Peters, from the Center for International Climate Research (Cicero) in Oslo, Norway, said: “What many of us were thinking in 2020 – including me – was more of a recovery spread out over a few years, as opposed to a big hitch in 2021.
“That’s where the surprise comes for me – that it happened so quick, and also there’s a concern that there’s still some recovery to come.”
