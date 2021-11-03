COP26 Glasgow Declaration: Salvation or threat to Earth’s forests?

In what was hailed Tuesday as the first major achievement of the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland (COP26), more than 100 countries, representing 85% of the globe’s forested land, pledged to end or reduce deforestation by 2030. Among the signatories to the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use are Brazil and Indonesia, two nations with the world’s largest tropical forests — forests that have been greatly diminished in recent years to make way for cattle ranches as well as oil palm and soy plantations. Brazil’s current government, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, had been previously resistant to all major attempts to curb rising Amazon deforestation in his nation. Other signees include the United Kingdom and the largest nations in the European Union, each of which are enormous consumers of woody biomass for energy generation, half of which comes from native forests. The United States, Canada and Russia, the world’s leading producers of wood pellets for export, to be burned as a coal substitute, also signed on. Rainforest in Gabon in the Congo Basin, home to chimpanzees. Natural forests have far greater biodiversity and carbon storage than tree plantations. Image by ZB / Mongabay. A controversial initiative Forest-advocacy NGOs have been waging a relentless battle to slow the growth of biomass-for-energy, and to end what they’ve documented in parts of the world as widescale clear cuts of mature and old-growth forests and their habitats to supply wood pellets for burning by the E.U., U.K. and other nations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

