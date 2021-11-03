COP26: Low-carbon firms and Biden hails progress

The vast majority of world leaders viewed COP26 as an opportunity to “press the restart button”, US President Joe Biden said, hailing the progress of the conference as he left. His visit ended following the conclusion of the world leaders summit, which kickstarted the conference. He left Edinburgh Airport in Air Force One after saying: “We showed up… and by showing up we’ve had a profound impact on how the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership role.” He added that the absence of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the summit was a “big mistake”.