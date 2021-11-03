COP26: Low-carbon firms and Biden hails progress

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Wednesday.
Today is finance day at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to set out plans to encourage large firms to work towards the UK’s 2050 net-zero target. Under new Treasury rules most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to publish details, by 2023, of how they will move to low-carbon emissions. Though not mandatory, the government said the aim is to increase transparency and accountability. However, green groups say the proposals do not go far enough. This announcement comes as deals such as cutting methane emissions and boosting green technologies were agreed on Tuesday. To keep up-to-day with what’s happening to today, follow our updates.
The vast majority of world leaders viewed COP26 as an opportunity to “press the restart button”, US President Joe Biden said, hailing the progress of the conference as he left. His visit ended following the conclusion of the world leaders summit, which kickstarted the conference. He left Edinburgh Airport in Air Force One after saying: “We showed up… and by showing up we’ve had a profound impact on how the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership role.” He added that the absence of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the summit was a “big mistake”.