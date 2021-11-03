COP26: What’s the climate impact of private jets?

From BBC
Shareclose
There has been criticism of the number of world leaders and other delegates who have travelled to the COP26 summit in private jets.
How much environmental damage do they do – and did leaders have any choice?
Plane spotters at Prestwick Airport in South Ayrshire have been enjoying the unusual range of aircraft arriving there.
And it hasn’t just been those ferrying the leaders themselves – there have been cargo aircraft arriving, carrying helicopters and vehicles for motorcades.
We know, for example, that President Biden has one of his armoured vehicles, known as “The Beast”, with him in Glasgow. He also had one in Rome on Sunday.
FlightRadar24, which tracks flights, has looked at the number of non-commercial flights into Glasgow, Prestwick and Edinburgh airports since 27 October, excluding cargo, regular or local journeys.
It has found that there were about 182 such flights, which is about double the total for the previous six days. That excludes some national chartered flights, such as President Biden’s plane, Air Force One.
Aviation analytics company Cirium told the BBC there was a total of 76 flights involving private jets, or VIP flights, arriving in and around Glasgow in the four days leading up to 1 November.
Private jets have also been flying from Glasgow Airport, in Paisley,
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Achieving a ‘nature positive future’: an interview with Cristián Samper
-
New protections announced for Galápagos Islands and beyond at COP26
-
COP26 deforestation-ending commitment must hold leaders accountable (commentary)
-
India pledges net-zero emissions by 2070 — but also wants to expand coal mining