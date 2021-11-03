Jane Goodall’s Hopecast podcast features Mongabay founder

Last week, primatologist and conservation icon Jane Goodall interviewed Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett Ayers Butler for her Hopecast podcast. Goodall and Butler talked about the importance of good storytelling in conveying information about the environment. “Facts can only go so far in persuading people,” Butler said. “You really need that combination of a strong factual basis and then a really good narrative that inspires people to care about the world around them, but also create a connection between the audience and the subject.” Rhett Butler in Sarawak, Malaysian Borneo in 2015. Goodall lamented that much of the news around the environment is sad and depressing, and said there was a need to showcase more hopeful stories, including conservation successes. “Yes, we need the media to talk about all the horrible things that are happening to the environment,” she said. “But if it’s only doom and gloom that’s out there in the media, of course people are losing hope.” Butler said that while the media does tend to dwell on the negative, there are sometimes good environmental outcomes that come out of bad stories. “Sometimes you can have a bad story that results in a good outcome,” he said. “Covering it can then lead to the activity stopping or people being empowered.” An edited transcript of the conversation appears below. To listen to the whole episode released on October 26, 2021, use the player embedded below. JANE GOODALL HOPECAST EPISODE #19: Hope is sharing knowledge to empower Jane Goodall: I…This article was originally published on Mongabay

