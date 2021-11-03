New protections announced for Galápagos Islands and beyond at COP26

Ecuador will expand the marine reserve encircling the Galápagos Islands, President Guillermo Lasso announced on Nov. 1 at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The current Galápagos Marine Reserve covers 133,000 square kilometers (51,400 square miles) around its namesake islands, and the extension will protect an additional 60,000 km2 (23,200 mi2). The majority of the addition will be established across the Cocos Ridge, an underwater mountain range on the northeastern side of the Galápagos Islands that forms an important migration highway known as the Cocos-Galápagos Swimway. In one part of the new reserve, all fishing activity will be banned, while another part will only prohibit longline fishing. “The proposal that I’m bringing here is a result of five months of negotiations with … the fishing industry and other sectors,” Lasso said at a press conference through a translator. “We made them understand the importance of this marine reserve.” Lasso said the reserve will not only support and strengthen the region’s biodiversity, but will help combat climate change. He added the reserve’s establishment would be a debt swap for conservation, but didn’t provide further details about this. The president has not yet signed the decree for the establishment of the reserve, but experts say they expect this to happen soon. Earlier this year, activists presented a scientific proposal to extend Galápagos Marine Reserve by 445,953 km2 (172,183 mi2) — more than triple its existing size — to then-president Lenín Moreno, but the Ecuadoran government didn’t take any action at that time. Lasso…This article was originally published on Mongabay

