The ‘net zero’ bridge to saving the Amazon (commentary)

Mother Nature will feature prominently at the climate summit this week in Glasgow, and it should. Forests, soils and the oceans are pulling half of humanity's carbon pollution out of the atmosphere each year. Protecting and expanding these "global carbon sinks" is one of the most urgent climate challenges we face today, right up there with reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion. To successfully manage the climate crisis, we need to do both. Unfortunately, many in the climate community see as the enemy a new trend with enormous potential to make rapid progress in achieving this critical outcome. Hundreds of large companies are making commitments to become "net-zero." To achieve net zero, firms must measure their emissions, reduce their own emissions, and "offset" what remains by purchasing carbon credits from others. The purchase of offsets represents a major new source of funding for natural climate solutions that are starved of finance. Securing and expanding natural carbon stocks and sinks such as exist in the Amazon is a key piece in the effort to manage the climate crisis, right alongside emissions reductions. Image by Felipe Dias. Opponents of these net zero commitments and offsets cite the risk of "greenwashing" — of companies announcing ambitious greenhouse targets far in the future while doing little to lower their own emissions today. They contend that expanding carbon sinks will foster the replacement of species-rich, carbon-poor native ecosystems, such as grasslands, with fast-growing exotic trees. These are valid concerns, but they pale in comparison…

