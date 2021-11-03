Your açaí smoothie may be destroying floodplain forests in the Amazon

Açaí has always been part of the Amazonian diet. Locals consume the round, purple fruit, which grows in bunches on the Euterpe oleracea palm tree, almost daily. In the mid-1990s, it became a sensation in the gyms of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Rich in antioxidants and fiber, and with high energy content, açaí quickly won over consumers in southeastern Brazil with its reputation for nutritional benefits. Thanks to globalization, it didn’t take long for the Amazonian fruit to make it to the international market. According to FIEPA, the federation of industries in the Amazonian state of Pará, açaí exports have increased by 14,380% over the past 10 years. A decade ago, little more than 40 tons were sold abroad. Last year, this number jumped to 5,937 tons. In 2019 and 2020, the sector grew by 51%. Pará is the largest domestic consumer and also the largest exporter of the fruit (in the form of frozen pulp). On its own, it accounts for 95% of the national production of açaí. And to meet domestic and global demand, the planted area, both on dry land and through floodplain management, has expanded from 77,600 to 188,000 hectares (192,000 to 465,000 acres) in 10 years. The rapid growth of the industry, however, has had serious impacts on the lowland forests where açaí is grown, according to a recently published study in the journal Biological Conservation. The study authors, led by Pará biologist Madson Freitas, analyzed 47 lowland areas around estuarine forests along…This article was originally published on Mongabay

