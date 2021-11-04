Ecuador’s consultation process for Indigenous lands comes under the microscope

Before the pandemic, Ecuador’s Indigenous communities were on a roll, winning a series of lawsuits against the state for selling, or trying to sell, their land to oil and mining companies. In the Amazon, two of these trials were of particular importance: the Cofan trial in 2018 that led to 52 mining concessions being cancelled on their territory, and the Waorani trial in 2019 that immediately suspended the possibility of their territory being sold for oil drilling. In both cases, judges ruled that the communities were not properly consulted before the projects were planned on their territory, a process required both by Ecuador’s Constitution and international law. Now, the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, has selected the two cases as a base to review Ecuador’s free, prior and informed consultation process, and how well it adheres to rights laid out in the Constitution. Its decision could set new standards for FPIC in Ecuador and grant Indigenous communities more autonomy over their land. “The judge is just performing an analysis of a right,” says Lina Maria Espinosa, senior attorney with Amazon Frontlines, the environmental NGO that has been supporting the communities with their lawsuits. “The only thing the court can do is pronounce [on that right] in a progressive manner to protect the rights already recognized in the Constitution and advance these rights.” Members of the A’i Kofan guardia of Sinangoe along the Aguarico River in their ancestral territory, Ecuadorian Amazon. Image by Nico Kingman / Amazon Frontlines. The court…This article was originally published on Mongabay

