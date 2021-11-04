Greeks fear megafires could be new normal for Med

From BBC
World leaders at the COP26 summit in Glasgow are under pressure to respond to global warming, and intense heatwaves and frequent forest fires are becoming an increasing threat around the Mediterranean.
This summer alone Greece was hit by thousands of wildfires, fanned by its worst heatwave in decades. Turkey, Italy and Spain all witnessed dramatic fires in recent months and the fire on the Greek island of Evia was the biggest in Greece since records began.
What happened on Evia was a megafire, an intense conflagration, which took almost two weeks to bring under control.
With more heatwaves forecast for future summers, there are fears that megafires could become the new normal.
“We never expected this,” says Nikos Dimitrakis, a farmer who was born and raised in northern Evia. “We thought a part might burn, as in previous fires. But now the entire area was burned.”
When the fire reached his land, he told me there was no-one there to help. Surrounded by flames, he grabbed tree branches in a desperate attempt to put out the blaze.
“The fire was coming uphill, there was so much noise and I was just sitting and watching. At some point I burst into tears and left. There is nothing you can do unless you have a fire truck nearby, something. Alone, what can you do?”
Like many people in Evia, Nikos relied on the forest for his livelihood.
“We lost our treasure, our forest, we lived from it. We lost our pine trees from which we’d take