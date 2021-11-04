Indigenous lands under siege as buffalo frenzy grips the Amazon

TRINCHEIRA INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, Brazil — Deep in the Trincheira reserve, our motor boat winds through a maze of streams, or igarapés, sliding past dense submerged rainforest. It halts on the riverbank, in the cool shadow of the towering trees. Just meters into the jungle, though, the emerald canopy gives way to a vast stretch of felled forest and charred shrubs. “Ever since I can remember, this forest stood untouched,” says Souza Dias Alvez, resident of the Indigenous village of Trincheira, a 15-minute journey by boat down the Preto Pantaleão river. “This here is a tragedy; it brings me deep sadness.” This stretch of land along the Indigenous reserve’s southern edge – measuring about 20 hectares – was razed just a few months ago, he said. Alerted by Indigenous residents, federal police agents embargoed the area a few weeks before Mongabay visited in late September, prohibiting its burning. Still, the invaders returned, setting it ablaze. Souza Dias Alvez, of the Mura Indigenous people, surveys the destruction left behind by invaders who cleared a swath of rainforest in the São Pedro Indigenous Reserve in Autazes, Amazonas. The region is seeing a surge in deforestation that is now encroaching on Indigenous lands, as buffalo ranchers turn more land into pasture. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. In the scorching mid-morning heat, Alvez picks up a 20-kg paper sack, emptied of grass seeds and discarded amid the ashes and broken branches. “They already planted the grass. All this here will be turned into pasture,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay