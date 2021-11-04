Indonesian bridal couple stage ‘ecological wedding’ in hopes of inspiring others

MAUMERE, Indonesia — During Catholic wedding ceremonies in Indonesia, families traditionally bring gifts meant for the church up to the altar. On the day of their nuptials, Erlyn Lasar and Dion Lamanepa, a couple living in Indonesia’s southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara, approached the altar bearing flowers as well as another plant that, while not traditional, is increasingly being incorporated into wedding customs across the archipelago nation: a tree sapling. It was a sapling of a golden trumpet (Handroanthus chrysotrichus) that Erlyn carried to the altar of the Cathedral of Saint Yosef in Maumere, a city on the island of Flores, on June 18. After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom planted the seedling in the church’s east courtyard as their guests looked on. That was just the first of many trees that would be planted due to Dion and Erlyn’s nuptials. The couple prepared 1,400 seedlings to give away as living souvenirs of their special day, including 400 more golden trumpet saplings, as well as a wide variety of flowers and fruiting plants. The couple didn’t simply buy all those seedlings. After they decided on the ecological theme for their wedding, Dion, 28, and Erlyn, 27, spent six months carefully gathering and cultivating the plants they would eventually give to their guests. Guests at Erlyn and Dion’s wedding received tree saplings in polybags to take home and plant. Image by Ebed de Rosary for Mongabay. Reforestation via weddings Indonesia contains vast swaths of rainforest that are incalculably…This article was originally published on Mongabay

