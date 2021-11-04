Infrastructure projects in Congo Basin need greater oversight, report says

How do you develop your economy and provide services in a sustainable manner? That’s a central theme of the U.N. climate summit underway in Glasgow, and in few places is the issue more acute than in the vast rainforests of the Congo Basin. A new report by Rainforest Foundation UK (RFUK) raises concerns that a raft of proposed and ongoing infrastructure projects in the region could have irreversible negative consequences for the forest and the communities that live in them. “Few could deny that the Congo Basin needs development,” said Joe Eisen, executive director of RFUK and one of the authors of the report. “However, our research shows that infrastructure projects are subjected to little scrutiny and not always being driven in the interests of local and national populations.” The Congo Basin spans 200 million hectares (500 million acres) across six countries: Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon. It is one of the largest and most important forested areas in the world, and compared to rainforests elsewhere, has suffered relatively low rates of deforestation. This is in part due to the low levels of development in the region. “You are speaking about a region where you really have a deficit of infrastructure, particularly in the transport and energy sectors,” said Denis Sonwa, a senior scientist with the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) based in Cameroon, who is unconnected to the RFUK report. The Republic of Congo’s Liouesso…This article was originally published on Mongabay

