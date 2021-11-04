Peruvian court dismisses defamation case against Mongabay journalist

A court in Peru has formally dismissed a defamation case filed by an agribusiness company against Mongabay Latam journalist Yvette Sierra Praeli. On Monday, the Fourth Criminal Chamber of Lima ruled by majority to dismiss the aggravated defamation claim presented by Tamshi SAC, a plantation company the Peruvian government has prosecuted for “crimes against the environment” in the Amazon. The decision brings to an end a case that began nearly a year ago when Tamshi SAC sued Sierra over a story she published on Mongabay Latam about an investigation led by Alberto Yusen Caraza, a member of the Loreto Specialized Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, that resulted in a July 2019 conviction against three Tamshi officials for environmental crimes. “There is no impact on the honor, reputation, dignity or qualities of the prestige of Tamshi SAC company,” said Sierra’s lawyer, Carlos Rivera, during a September 17, 2021 hearing. Tamshi did not send a representative to the hearing. Rivera, who is a member of the Legal Defense Institute (IDL), called Tamshi SAC’s suit an effort to block the “free exercise of two freedoms: freedom of information and freedom of speech.” The court’s ruling ratifies a January 2021 decision by the 35th Criminal Court of Lima to not admit the complaint filed by Tamshi SAC. The 35th Criminal Court of Lima concluded that the article had no criminal content since the information about the company was in the public interest. Deforestation on the United Cacao plantation in 2013. United Cacao is the parent company…This article was originally published on Mongabay

