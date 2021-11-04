Sinking hope of justice as exporter of 26-ton shark fin cargo gets token fine

In April 2020, customs officers in Hong Kong made one of the largest seizures of shark fins in history: 26 metric tons, all of it exported from Ecuador. This number represents an estimated 38,500 sharks, all of which were classed as threatened species. The discovery caused global outrage and prompted condemnation by the Ecuadoran government. Yet, 17 months later, no criminal charges have been brought against those responsible. Experts and environmental organizations say this example of wildlife smuggling — the world’s fourth-largest illegal business, surpassed only by the trafficking of drugs, people and counterfeit goods — will go unpunished. In June, Ecuador’s fisheries ministry announced that it had fined the individual listed as the exporter $3,870 — barely 0.3% of the cargo’s estimated value of $1.1 million. However, it has since been revealed that the exporter is just one piece of a complex puzzle. Mongabay Latam obtained information gathered by the Ministry of Environment and Water (MAAE) while investigating the case in 2020, which was later made available to prosecutors. These reports bring to light some surprising information: According to the documents and officials working within the ministry at the time, Ecuadoran company FishChoez & Villegas S.A. had requested a permit from local environmental authorities to export a shipment matching the one seized in Hong Kong. The shipment of 26 tons of shark fins that was seized in Hong Kong in early May 2020. Image by HK Customs. Company in the spotlight The two containers left Ecuador and arrived in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

