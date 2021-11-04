Wishcycling: The dos and don’ts of being good at recycling

From BBC
Ever paused with your hand over the recycling bin, wondering whether to drop in that cheese-splattered pizza box? You could be a wishcycler – keen to recycle more stuff and do your bit for the planet, but confused about the best way to go about it.
Wishcycling, or aspirational recycling, describes the well-intentioned, but often unfounded belief, that something is recyclable, even though it’s not. We’ve followed five items that cause recycling confusion on their journey through a recycling plant to help you think before you throw.
From a metal gantry high above the factory floor I watch bits of cardboard, shards of billowing plastic and other ephemera hurtle down a conveyor belt. The whirr and clank of machinery fills the air, and there’s a slight whiff of garbage as a truck disgorges a steady stream of recycling on the floor.
A forklift truck piles everything on the belt, ready for sorting. Covering an area of 20,000 square metres – nearly four football fields – this site in central London handles 120,000 tonnes of recycling a year, or roughly 25 tonnes per hour.
“What we’d like to convey to people is that recycling does work – there are a hundred facilities like this one across the UK,” says Tim Duret, director of sustainability technology at Veolia UK, which runs this plant in Southwark. “The objective is to sort the mixed waste into different fractions – the glass, the plastics, the metals and the fibre [paper and cardboard]. And we