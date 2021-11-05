Behind grand declarations at COP26, a long track record of failure

World leaders with furrowed brows gathering under the glare of TV lights. Dire warnings that time is running out to solve the climate and biodiversity crises. Proclamations that bold action is finally right around the corner, backed up by glossy declarations unveiled in extravagant press conferences (nonbinding, of course). If this sounds like a familiar scene, that’s because it is. This week at COP26 in Glasgow, presidents, prime ministers, and titans of finance alike vowed to get serious about climate change, releasing new agreements to roll back deforestation and harness the power of money to push the planet toward a green energy transition. But environmental advocates say they’ve heard those promises before, and with the new pledges heavy on rhetoric and light on details, a healthy portion of skepticism would pair well with the meat- and dairy-heavy menu served to conference attendees. “A whole set of promises were made about 2020 that were completely missed,” said Anna Jones, forest and food campaigner with Greenpeace UK. “What we can’t afford to have is another huge extension of those deadlines to 2030 and then not meet them. We need to be seeing a reversal now.” On Nov. 2, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled the curtain back on the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, a new pledge to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030” that was signed by heads of state from more than 100 countries. Under the plan, wealthy states would direct $12 billion…This article was originally published on Mongabay

