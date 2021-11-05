Boy, 7, takes school reusable bottle campaign to COP26

From BBC
A seven-year-old boy who is campaigning to replace single-use water bottles in school lunchboxes has been invited to COP26.
Callum Isted wants all primary children in Scotland to have a reusable bottle and access to taps where they can refill them at school.
He completed the John Muir Way in stages to raise £1,400 to buy steel bottles for all pupils at his school.
They were previously given single use bottles with a packed lunch on Fridays.
On Mondays to Thursdays the children at Dedridge Primary School in Livingston, West Lothian, had water or milk in washable cups.
But on Fridays, when they have a half day, children were sent home with a packed lunch and a bottle of water.
“What used to happen is all the plastic bottles got chucked in the bin and they go out to sea,” Callum said. “And that is 180 bottles per day. Now we’re just to zero a day.”
Earlier this year Callum walked the 134-mile John Muir Way, from Helensburgh to Dunbar, to raise enough money to buy Klean Kanteen steel bottles for the 185 pupils in his school.
He was one of the winners of Education Scotland’s Learning for Sustainability Youth Awards last month.
After the online award ceremony Callum and his parents were given tickets to the COP26 Green Zone at Glasgow Science Centre, where public events are being held during the United Nations climate change conference.
And earlier this week his petition to the Scottish
