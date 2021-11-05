COP26: New Duke of Edinburgh-style climate award to be launched

From BBC
Pupils will be recognised for their efforts to protect the environment in a new Duke of Edinburgh-style award.
It is one of a series of measures aimed at putting climate change at the heart of education.
The plans will be set out by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Staff will also be supported to teach children about nature and their impact on the world through a “model science curriculum”, to be in place by 2023.
Climate change is already taught in science and geography lessons in England as part of the curriculum.
The Climate Leaders award will help children to develop their skills and knowledge in biodiversity and sustainability, with their work recognised at an annual national awards ceremony.
Pupils will be able to progress through different levels of the award – bronze, silver and gold – in a similar way to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which includes volunteering and extracurricular activities.
The education secretary will also confirm plans to pilot “energy pods” that can replace gas and coal boilers and supply a school’s heating and hot water without carbon emissions.
The pods are being tested in some schools first and could be rolled out more widely to other public-sector buildings if successful.
Schools, colleges and nurseries are also being encouraged to improve the biodiversity of their grounds.
