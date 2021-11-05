For Bison Day 2021, conservation and reconciliation through buffalo eyes (commentary)

Humanity is living through four interrelated global crises: biodiversity, climate, pandemic, and social justice. Because the nature and scale of threats to the planet and all its life forms is so pernicious and unprecedented, these crises often seem difficult for scientists, conservationists, and political leaders to fully grasp, let alone take concrete steps toward systemic change. Indigenous traditional ecological knowledge—so often minimized or just poorly known—can offer us a critical model on how to effectively and holistically address such fundamental challenges. We must now craft novel conservation models that spark a new relationship with nature while dissolving the barriers that divide us from the natural world, each other, and ourselves. We need strategies that draw on the wisdom of the past while elevating equity and justice. In the American West, that future requires that our efforts to conserve nature begins with the people and communities who call the Rocky Mountains home. There is no better guide for this uncharted journey than the North American bison—and no better story to learn from than those of past leaders and visionaries who, against all kinds of odds, succeeded in saving from extinction a keystone species of such significant biocultural importance: our brother, the buffalo. Wild bison calves in Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy of Julie Larsen Maher/WCS. In 1800, some 30 million buffalo thundered across North America, contributing in countless ways to the lives of Native peoples. Buffalo were slaughtered by United States military policy to weaken Indian tribes, and they were also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay