In Mexico City’s urban sprawl, an unexpected illegal logging network thrives

TLALPAN, Mexico — Mexico City is, by some counts, one of the largest cities in the world. Its 9 million citizens occupy 1,485 square kilometers (573 square miles) of sprawling concrete and endure some of the worst air pollution on record. But drive south and, just within the city limits, you’ll discover a 920-hectare (2,275-acre) protected forest called Cumbres del Ajusco National Park. The abundance of quality pine and fir trees, combined with easy access to urban infrastructure and national highways, has long made the Ajusco a hotspot for illegal logging. Cartels in the area contract local residents to cut down the trees, process the wood and sell it to buyers looking to build luxury cabins and furniture all over Mexico. “The demand is huge,” said Jorge Fernández, a lumberjack who was arrested for timber trafficking in 2018 and spoke to Mongabay from prison. “We filled a truck every night — and it’s a big truck. Sometimes, it seemed like we would never finish. The jobs took three, four, five days. Dawn after dawn we were chopping.” Illegal logging poses a threat to important wildlife like the berylline hummingbird (Amazilia beryllina) and Bell’s salamander (Isthmura bellii), but could soon affect the quality of life for Mexico City’s human residents, too. Around 70% of the area’s drinking water passes through the Ajusco, according to the Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa). Studies have shown that forests are vital for securing access to potable water because they absorb runoff and prevent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

