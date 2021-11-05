Indonesia’s flip-flop on zero-deforestation pledge portends greater forest loss

JAKARTA — Indonesian officials have backtracked on the country’s pledge at the COP26 climate summit to end deforestation by 2030, calling it unfair and inappropriate to demand that it stop clearing the world’s third-largest swath of tropical rainforest. The flip-flop has prompted concerns among environmental activists that Indonesia — one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters due largely to the clearing of its forests — has no intention of respecting the zero-deforestation pledge and thus will continue to destroy its forests for plantations, mines, and infrastructure projects. This will spell disaster for the global effort to end deforestation and curb climate change, activists say. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had signed on to the pledge, the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, on Nov. 2 along with the leaders of more than 100 countries representing 85% of the world’s forested land. The declaration calls for an end and reversal of deforestation by 2030. That same day, however, Indonesia’s forestry minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, told an audience of Indonesian university students in Glasgow that the pledge “shouldn’t be interpreted as zero deforestation.” This is because it would be “inappropriate and unfair” to hamper the country’s development by prohibiting it from clearing forests for roads, for instance, she said. Separately, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar criticized the U.K. environment minister, Zac Goldsmith, for describing the deal as a zero-deforestation pledge, saying this characterization is “erroneous and misleading.” He said the exact term used in the declaration is “to halt…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay